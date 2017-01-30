You can find more information about Maker history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

DAI is issued by the full mortgage of the assets on the chain, and it is 1:1 anchored with the US dollar. MKR is the governance and equity token of the system. MakerDAO has more than 500 active partners around the world, including international payments, remittance systems, supply chain finance companies, e-sports and gaming platforms, etc.