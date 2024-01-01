MKC | MKC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MKC Quick Project Information
Monkey Empire is a free Mobile MMO Strategy video game built on Arbitrum and backed by the Arbitrum Foundation. Our players grow and strengthen their monkeys to build an Empire.You can find more information about MKC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenMKC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000