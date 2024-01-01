You can find more information about MIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MarketIn is an innovative platform designed to forecast market trends by analyzing user behaviors and price action. It leverages AI technology to provide users with valuable predictive information for various applications, including trading and academic research. MarketIn's AI system is trained on historical user data, past price trends, and overall market dynamics, making it a significant tool in the Arbitrum Ecosystem for AI-powered trading and prediction tools.