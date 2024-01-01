Manta Hero | MHERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Manta Hero Quick Project Information
Manta Hero, a rising meme coin on the BNB chain, stands out with its unique hero persona. As a token with a heroic theme, it represents the spirit of adventure and the pursuit of financial freedom within the decentralized finance landscape.You can find more information about Manta Hero history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MHERO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Manta Hero (MHERO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MHERO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Manta Hero or access MEXC MHERO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Manta Hero to gain higher income. Trade MHERO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMHERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMHERO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000