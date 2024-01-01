You can find more information about METO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Metafluence enables influencers to monetize their social media power and creativity in the Metaverse. As social media (SM) is transitioning to the metaverse, our vision is to build an influencer-centric ecosystem in the metaverse where SM influencers, their audiences, and brands are easily engaged in transparent and incentivized relations. We are on a mission to convert SM Influencers into metaverse entrepreneurs (Metapreneurs) through our influence-to-earn Metafluence platform. Our solutions for influencers automatically address the brand and audience challenges, enabling all the parties to thrive in Web 3.0.