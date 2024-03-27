You can find more information about MERY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Mistery ($MERY) is a meme coin launched on the Cronos chain aimed at enhancing the chain's functionality and appeal with utility features. Initiated by David Bui on March 27, 2024, it quickly drew significant investment from the Cronos community. The project blends meme appeal with practical utility, setting it apart from typical meme coins.