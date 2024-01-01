MEME Coin | MEME3 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MEME Coin Quick Project Information
Inspired by MEME COIN, MeMe3 believes that the core value of a great meme coin is community and humor, making the good times roll.You can find more information about MEME Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MEME3 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MEME Coin (MEME3)
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MEME Coin or access MEXC MEME3 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MEME Coin to gain higher income. Trade MEME3 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMEME3
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMEME3
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply9,999,000,000,000,000