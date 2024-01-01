You can find more information about MDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

MDEX is an automatic market making decentralized exchange based on the concept of capital pool. Its function is similar to some DEX in the market, but on this basis, the double-chain DEX model based on Huocoin ecological chain and Ethereum is proposed and realized. It integrates the advantages of low transaction costs of the Huobi ecological chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem, and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transaction.