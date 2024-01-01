mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

MDEX | MDX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

MDEX Quick Project Information

MDEX is an automatic market making decentralized exchange based on the concept of capital pool. Its function is similar to some DEX in the market, but on this basis, the double-chain DEX model based on Huocoin ecological chain and Ethereum is proposed and realized. It integrates the advantages of low transaction costs of the Huobi ecological chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem, and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transaction.
You can find more information about MDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

MDX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MDEX (MDX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MDX on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MDEX or access MEXC MDX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MDEX to gain higher income. Trade MDX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMDX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMDX
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply
MDX Price CalculatorHow to buy MDEX

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM