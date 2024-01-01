Metacraft Token | MCTP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Metacraft Token Quick Project Information
Metacraft.pro is an NFT creation infrastructure that powers NFT marketplaces, INO platforms, launchpads, and bridges the real world with Metaverses. Metacraft.pro also releases games and Metaverses as well as provides infrastructure to support these projects.You can find more information about Metacraft Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MCTP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Metacraft Token (MCTP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MCTP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Metacraft Token or access MEXC MCTP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Metacraft Token to gain higher income. Trade MCTP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMCTP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMCTP
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000