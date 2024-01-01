MultiCoinCasino | MCC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MultiCoinCasino Quick Project Information
Magic Cube Nasdaq Magic Cube in the gaming field is a decentralized trading platform that introduces the concept of blockchain into the traditional gaming field and creates a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem. By assisting game developers to use smart contracts to issue the core token of the game, namely GTO (Game Token Offering), it transforms traditional games into blockchain games, solves the current retention dilemma of games and realizes a new channel for game investment exit, subverting The existing gaming industry landscape.You can find more information about MultiCoinCasino history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MCC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MultiCoinCasino (MCC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MCC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MultiCoinCasino or access MEXC MCC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MultiCoinCasino to gain higher income. Trade MCC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMCC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMCC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply