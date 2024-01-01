MemeBoxToken | MBOXX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MemeBoxToken Quick Project Information
MemeBoxToken (MBOX) is a unique cryptocurrency project that blends the playful and viral nature of memes with the robust technology of blockchain. Designed for the meme-loving community, MBOX aims to create a fun, inclusive, and engaging platform for crypto enthusiasts and meme fans alike.You can find more information about MemeBoxToken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MBOXX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MemeBoxToken (MBOXX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MBOXX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MemeBoxToken or access MEXC MBOXX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MemeBoxToken to gain higher income. Trade MBOXX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMBOXX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMBOXX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,100,000,000