Magical Blocks | MBLK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Magical Blocks Quick Project Information
$MBLK is an innovative ERC20 utility token built on the Ethereum network and designed to revolutionize the gaming and blockchain space. Developed by Zogi Labs, $MBLK offers a unique blend of blockchain technology and cutting-edge gaming mechanics that incentivize deflation, offering players and investors a distinctive opportunity to be part of the future of gaming and blockchain. With a focus on decentralizing value transfer for all participants in the open-world gaming environment, $MBLK is poised to create a sustainable in-game economy with a revolutionary algorithmic in-game reward pool that rewards players for their in-game activities.You can find more information about Magical Blocks history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MBLK Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenMBLK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMBLK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000