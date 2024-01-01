You can find more information about Matic Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Matic Network is a second-tier scalability platform that enables fast, simple and secure off-chain transactions, not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contracts. Matic Network is an important contributor to the Ethereum ecosystem, committed to the implementation of plasma MVP (Minimum Operating Plasma), WalletConnect protocol and Ethereum event reminder engine-Dagger has made outstanding contributions. Matic tokens are used for equity staking and participate in the proof consensus mechanism of the side chain network.