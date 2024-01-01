Magic Shoes | MAGICSHOES Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Magic Shoes Quick Project Information
Move to Earn(M2E)You can find more information about Magic Shoes history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAGICSHOES Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Magic Shoes (MAGICSHOES) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MAGICSHOES
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Magic Shoes or access MEXC MAGICSHOES and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Magic Shoes to gain higher income. Trade MAGICSHOES futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMAGICSHOES
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMAGICSHOES
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000