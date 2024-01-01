MAGASOL | MAGASOL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MAGASOL Quick Project Information
MAGASOL is a meme coin on the Solana chain, and the token name is $MAGASOL.You can find more information about MAGASOL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MAGASOL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold MAGASOL (MAGASOL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MAGASOL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy MAGASOL or access MEXC MAGASOL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on MAGASOL to gain higher income. Trade MAGASOL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMAGASOL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenMAGASOL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply202,400,000,000,000