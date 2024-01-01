You can find more information about Lynex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Lynex stands as a groundbreaking decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity marketplace on the Linea blockchain. It's a hub where users and DAOs can engage in a variety of actions within our dynamic protocol ecosystem. Lynex allows for token swapping, earning $LYNX as a liquidity provider, receiving voter bribes, and influencing the direction of emissions to maximize trading revenue.