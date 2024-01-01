Level Finance | Lvl Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Level Finance Quick Project Information
LEVEL is a decentralized and non-custodial perpetual DEX on BNB Chain focused on delivering highly effective risk management along with first of a kind liquidity solution for LPs using original code designed from the ground up.You can find more information about Level Finance history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Lvl Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Level Finance (Lvl) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Lvl
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Level Finance or access MEXC Lvl and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Level Finance to gain higher income. Trade Lvl futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLVL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLVL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000