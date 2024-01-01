LUXURY | LUXURY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LUXURY Quick Project Information
Funds held within the Digital LUXURY ($LUXURY) protocol can earn rewards based on the market demand for that asset or from our Yield Farming Strategic Partner.You can find more information about LUXURY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LUXURY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LUXURY (LUXURY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LUXURY
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LUXURY or access MEXC LUXURY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LUXURY to gain higher income. Trade LUXURY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLUXURY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLUXURY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,690,000,000,000,000