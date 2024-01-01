ATM | LUCA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ATM Quick Project Information
Autonomous Trust Momentum is a meta-community based on the novel concept of relative consensus. ATM is a decentralized mechanism deployed on multiple blockchains.You can find more information about ATM history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LUCA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ATM (LUCA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LUCA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ATM or access MEXC LUCA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ATM to gain higher income. Trade LUCA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLUCA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLUCA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply51,456,085