Liquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.