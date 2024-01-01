Liquity | LQTY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Liquity Quick Project Information
Liquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.You can find more information about Liquity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLQTY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLQTY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000