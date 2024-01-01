mexc
Loptic Network is a groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) platform specializing in non-custodial decentralized derivatives trading. Utilizing zk-rollup technology, Loptic Network offers high transaction speed and efficiency, while maintaining compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform supports trading in a wide array of synthetic assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, indices, stocks, and commodities, and offers up to 1000x leverage.
LPC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LPC (LPC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LPC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LPC or access MEXC LPC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LPC to gain higher income. Trade LPC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLPC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLPC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
