LOTT Quick Project Information

Linked Operation Transaction Technology leads the global cosmetics market through the convergence of beauty market trend and 4th industrial revolution technology. the LOTT project is trying to create a blockchain-based integrated platform where all participants can form an ecosystem with each other as follows: Establishing a cooperative system with influencers who promote and sell cosmetics directly or indirectly so that consumers and cosmetics retailers can win-win with each other, providing big data-based AI technology that can utilize VR and AR to purchase cosmetics, rewarding participants who directly purchase cosmetics, allowing sellers to issue points for consumers, etc. Linked Operation Transaction
English name of the tokenLOTT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLOTT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000
