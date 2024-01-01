LOOPY | LOOPY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LOOPY Quick Project Information
LOOPY is a meme coin on Solana.You can find more information about LOOPY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LOOPY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LOOPY (LOOPY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LOOPY
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LOOPY or access MEXC LOOPY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LOOPY to gain higher income. Trade LOOPY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLOOPY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLOOPY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000