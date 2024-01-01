You can find more information about LOONG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Loong is a unique digital ecosystem project that integrates dinosaur themes, DeFi finance, and NFT assets, aiming to provide users with a rich and colorful blockchain experience. The project focuses on dinosaurs and builds a comprehensive ecosystem, including DeFi integration, NFT markets, creative games, community governance, and educational resources. Loong not only focuses on financial value, but also strives for community interaction, creative entertainment, and environmental protection, injecting new vitality and innovation into the digital currency world.