LOONG Quick Project Information

Loong is a unique digital ecosystem project that integrates dinosaur themes, DeFi finance, and NFT assets, aiming to provide users with a rich and colorful blockchain experience. The project focuses on dinosaurs and builds a comprehensive ecosystem, including DeFi integration, NFT markets, creative games, community governance, and educational resources. Loong not only focuses on financial value, but also strives for community interaction, creative entertainment, and environmental protection, injecting new vitality and innovation into the digital currency world.
You can find more information about LOONG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

LOONG Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LOONG (LOONG) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LOONG on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LOONG or access MEXC LOONG and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LOONG to gain higher income. Trade LOONG futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLOONG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLOONG
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,100,000,000,000,000
