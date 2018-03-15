Loom Network | LOOM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Loom Network Quick Project Information
Loom Network is the next-generation blockchain platform for highly scalable games and social apps. The Loom SDK makes it possible for developers to easily create and run their own large-scale DApps across high throughput DPoS sidechains, which are fully backed by the trust and security of Ethereum.You can find more information about Loom Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LOOM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Loom Network (LOOM) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LOOM
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Loom Network or access MEXC LOOM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Loom Network to gain higher income. Trade LOOM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLOOM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLOOM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-03-15
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.076 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000