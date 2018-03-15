mexc
Loom Network Quick Project Information

Loom Network is the next-generation blockchain platform for highly scalable games and social apps. The Loom SDK makes it possible for developers to easily create and run their own large-scale DApps across high throughput DPoS sidechains, which are fully backed by the trust and security of Ethereum.
LOOM Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenLOOM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLOOM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-03-15
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.076 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000
