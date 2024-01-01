mexc
LKP Quick Project Information

Little Kitten Pinky (LKP), a crypto project designed to captivate hearts and make a positive impact. Little Kitten Pinky stands out in the crypto space with its irresistible cat theme and a mission that goes beyond financial gains.By leveraging blockchain technology, LKP aims to contribute to animal shelters and help kittens find their forever homes.
LKP Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenLKP
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenLKP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
