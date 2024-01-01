You can find more information about LKP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Little Kitten Pinky (LKP), a crypto project designed to captivate hearts and make a positive impact. Little Kitten Pinky stands out in the crypto space with its irresistible cat theme and a mission that goes beyond financial gains.By leveraging blockchain technology, LKP aims to contribute to animal shelters and help kittens find their forever homes.