Only1 is the first NFT-powered social media built on Solana. Users on the platform can stake $LIKE tokens on individual creators with APY that adjusts according to the creator’s engagement with the fan base. The owner of the Genesis NFT, and the creator will both receive a small split of the staking pools’ reward!You can find more information about LIKE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenLIKE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLIKE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000