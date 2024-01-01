LFG2024 | LFG2024 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LFG2024 Quick Project Information
Our project aims to create a more inclusive, fair and sustainable future. Join us, create history and promote positive changes!You can find more information about LFG2024 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LFG2024 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LFG2024 (LFG2024) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LFG2024
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LFG2024 or access MEXC LFG2024 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LFG2024 to gain higher income. Trade LFG2024 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLFG2024
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLFG2024
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply960,420,000,000,000