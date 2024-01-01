LENDEX | LEND Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LENDEX Quick Project Information
Lendex is a pioneering decentralized lending protocol on the BNB chain, offering a unique blend of security, efficiency, and accessibility in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform is designed to leverage the advantages of the BNB chain, notably its lower fees and faster transaction speeds, to provide an optimal lending and borrowing experience.You can find more information about LENDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LEND Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LENDEX (LEND) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LEND
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LENDEX or access MEXC LEND and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LENDEX to gain higher income. Trade LEND futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLEND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLEND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply