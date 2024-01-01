You can find more information about LENDEX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Lendex is a pioneering decentralized lending protocol on the BNB chain, offering a unique blend of security, efficiency, and accessibility in the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform is designed to leverage the advantages of the BNB chain, notably its lower fees and faster transaction speeds, to provide an optimal lending and borrowing experience.