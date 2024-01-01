LEMC | LEMC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LEMC Quick Project Information
LEMONCHAIN is an open data ecosystem enhancing the individual patients’ healthcare data authority through the decentralization of EMR (electronic medical record) by blockchain technology. Since the ecosystem ensures individuals access and utilizes their own healthcare data, it can reduce information asymmetry between individual patients and medical institutions. And it has a structure that enables mutual compensation between ecosystem participants by creating a system that allows consumers to participate actively. The goal of LEMONCHAIN is to become a standard blockchain protocol and platform for the global healthcare market through the LEOMCHAIN ecosystem.You can find more information about LEMC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LEMC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold LEMC (LEMC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade LEMC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy LEMC or access MEXC LEMC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on LEMC to gain higher income. Trade LEMC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenLEMC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLEMC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000