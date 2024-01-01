You can find more information about LEMC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

LEMONCHAIN is an open data ecosystem enhancing the individual patients’ healthcare data authority through the decentralization of EMR (electronic medical record) by blockchain technology. Since the ecosystem ensures individuals access and utilizes their own healthcare data, it can reduce information asymmetry between individual patients and medical institutions. And it has a structure that enables mutual compensation between ecosystem participants by creating a system that allows consumers to participate actively. The goal of LEMONCHAIN is to become a standard blockchain protocol and platform for the global healthcare market through the LEOMCHAIN ecosystem.