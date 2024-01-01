You can find more information about Kunci Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kunci is building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, born to support NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Decentralize Finance and retail penetration. Kunci will make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to various industries. Plus, we already have up to 52 hotels, operate 22K mining rigs nationwide, and are developing AAA games and many more.