Kunci Coin Quick Project Information

Kunci is building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, born to support NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Decentralize Finance and retail penetration. Kunci will make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to various industries. Plus, we already have up to 52 hotels, operate 22K mining rigs nationwide, and are developing AAA games and many more.
English name of the tokenKUNCI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKUNCI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,999,999,998
