Kunci Coin | KUNCI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kunci Coin Quick Project Information
Kunci is building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, born to support NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Decentralize Finance and retail penetration. Kunci will make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to various industries. Plus, we already have up to 52 hotels, operate 22K mining rigs nationwide, and are developing AAA games and many more.You can find more information about Kunci Coin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KUNCI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kunci Coin (KUNCI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KUNCI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Kunci Coin or access MEXC KUNCI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kunci Coin to gain higher income. Trade KUNCI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKUNCI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKUNCI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,999,999,998