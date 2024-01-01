KTON | KTON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KTON is essentially a derivative token of RING, which is to encourage users to lock and commit for a long time. When users promise to lock RING for a certain period of time during the staking process, the system will give these users a corresponding amount of KTON as a reward and compensation for the loss of liquidity. The current KTON (ERC-20) will be exchanged for the mainnet KTON at a 1:1 ratio after the Darwinia mainnet is launched.You can find more information about KTON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenKTON
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKTON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply53,094