KTON is essentially a derivative token of RING, which is to encourage users to lock and commit for a long time. When users promise to lock RING for a certain period of time during the staking process, the system will give these users a corresponding amount of KTON as a reward and compensation for the loss of liquidity. The current KTON (ERC-20) will be exchanged for the mainnet KTON at a 1:1 ratio after the Darwinia mainnet is launched.