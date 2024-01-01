mexc
KStarCoin | KSC Digital Asset Info

KStarCoin Quick Project Information

KStarCoin (KSC) was created by KStarLive, a Hallyu media platform with 10 million subscribers worldwide, to expand the Hallyu ecosystem around the world and connect decentralized fans with K-artists using blockchain technology. KSC is used to purchase KStarNFT that transfers various products such as concert tickets, Idol photo cards, and CD albums that have been purchased by Hallyu fans in the traditional market to the digital world and allows fans to crowdfund K-pop performances, to support K-pop idols for their promotions or birthday.
You can find more information about KStarCoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

KSC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KStarCoin (KSC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KSC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KStarCoin or access MEXC KSC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KStarCoin to gain higher income. Trade KSC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKSC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKSC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply923,838,341
