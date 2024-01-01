You can find more information about KStarCoin history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

KStarCoin (KSC) was created by KStarLive, a Hallyu media platform with 10 million subscribers worldwide, to expand the Hallyu ecosystem around the world and connect decentralized fans with K-artists using blockchain technology. KSC is used to purchase KStarNFT that transfers various products such as concert tickets, Idol photo cards, and CD albums that have been purchased by Hallyu fans in the traditional market to the digital world and allows fans to crowdfund K-pop performances, to support K-pop idols for their promotions or birthday.