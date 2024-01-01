KOL | KOL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KOL Quick Project Information
Kollect is a gamified collection card platform for any branded IPs. Its Collection Book system Kollect.book has a unique built-in play-to-earn feature, allowing users to strategically stake their cards in different collection books to maximize their rewards.You can find more information about KOL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KOL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenKOL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKOL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000