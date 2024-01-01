mexc
KOI Quick Project Information

Koi is the largest native DeFi protocol on zkSync. Koi offers an AMM DEX w/ stable pools, yield, and bond platform as well as a robust ve DAO model that incorporates profit sharing and platform airdrops from its launchpad and ecosystem partners.
KOI Token on MEXC

English name of the tokenKOI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply999,778,307.774184702738472638
