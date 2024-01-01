KlayChain | KLAYCHAIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Layer 2 solution for Bittensor networks. Unleash the potential of KlayChain with KlayChain.You can find more information about KlayChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KLAYCHAIN Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KlayChain (KLAYCHAIN) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KLAYCHAIN
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KlayChain or access MEXC KLAYCHAIN and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
English name of the tokenKLAYCHAIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply10,000,000