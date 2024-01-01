Kitty Inu | KITTY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Kitty Inu Quick Project Information
The Kitty Inu project is revolutionizing fan engagement within the entertainment industry, transforming how audiences interact with their favorite characters. Utilizing the KITTY token, the Kitty Inu DAO empowers members with ability to vote on proposals for how treasury funds are spent and participate in member-gated activities.You can find more information about Kitty Inu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KITTY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kitty Inu (KITTY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KITTY
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Kitty Inu or access MEXC KITTY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kitty Inu to gain higher income. Trade KITTY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKITTY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKITTY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply731,738,978,480