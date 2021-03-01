KINE | KINE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KINE Quick Project Information
Kine aims to build a derivatives market with unlimited liquidity and a fast, transparent, and effortless way for users to trade derivatives on Ethereum.You can find more information about KINE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KINE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KINE (KINE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KINE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KINE or access MEXC KINE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KINE to gain higher income. Trade KINE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKINE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKINE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-03-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000