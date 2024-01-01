You can find more information about GetKicks history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

GetKicks is a Web3 company that aims to migrate sneaker lovers to the era of Web3—creating a line of the first 3D-Sneakers that are fashionable, rare, and futuristic and come with real Utility. All Sneakers offer Move2Earn abilities in the GetKicks APP and are rigged, and are integratable with any GameFi and Metaverse project in the future.