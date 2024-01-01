GetKicks | KICKS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
GetKicks Quick Project Information
GetKicks is a Web3 company that aims to migrate sneaker lovers to the era of Web3—creating a line of the first 3D-Sneakers that are fashionable, rare, and futuristic and come with real Utility. All Sneakers offer Move2Earn abilities in the GetKicks APP and are rigged, and are integratable with any GameFi and Metaverse project in the future.You can find more information about GetKicks history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KICKS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold GetKicks (KICKS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KICKS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy GetKicks or access MEXC KICKS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on GetKicks to gain higher income. Trade KICKS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKICKS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKICKS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000