KETTA | KETTA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KETTA Quick Project Information
Ketta is a blockchain-based meme token aimed at creating a fun, interactive, and value-sharing community. It allows users to engage with the cryptocurrency world while enjoying the creation and sharing of internet memes.You can find more information about KETTA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KETTA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KETTA (KETTA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KETTA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KETTA or access MEXC KETTA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KETTA to gain higher income. Trade KETTA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKETTA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000