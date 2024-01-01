You can find more information about KERMIT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Kermit is back, mother froggers. Emerging from Sesame Street, Kermit has matured into a degen frog ready to dominate the Solana blockchain. However, Kermit can't tolerate Pepe, his archenemy. In simpler terms, $KERMIT is the most memeable frog coin on Solana, here to rival the most memeable frog coin on Ethereum. Only one frog can reign supreme, and that will be $KERMIT, the one and only Pepe killer.