You can find more information about KEK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Introducing KEK, the ultimate crypto meme project that combines the power of the ancient Egyptian god Kek with the modern online meme culture. Drawing its inspiration from the popular Cult of Kek meme, which is widespread on platforms such as 4chan and Twitch, this project aims to harness the forces of memetic magic to leave an indelible mark on the crypto world.