KingdomStarter is a gaming platform that utilizes blockchain technology to establish a sustainable shared economic model. The core of Kingdom Game's sustainability lies in a triple win for companies, agents, and gamers. The 4.0 version of Kingdom Game introduces the KDG token, which serves for payments, value preservation, and fostering the development of the Kingdom Game product ecosystem. Presently, Kingdom Game boasts over 28,000 users within Vietnam, along with 600+ agents. The ecosystem it has cultivated offers continuous earnings for players, allowing users to effortlessly earn money while enjoying entertainment through Kingdom Game.