KBD | KBD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KBD Quick Project Information
Kyberdyne is a DBG (Deck-Building Game) with a Rogue-like mechanism built by an AAA game studio. Kyberdyne brings high quality gaming elements to blockchain game players, enabling them to build their own dream team and earn unique rewards.You can find more information about KBD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KBD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KBD (KBD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KBD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KBD or access MEXC KBD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KBD to gain higher income. Trade KBD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKBD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKBD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000