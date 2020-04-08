KardiaChain | KAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
KardiaChain Quick Project Information
KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. The goal is to build a complete blockchain ecosystem for institutions by leveraging 3 main components: gateway, infrastructure, and services. Gateway reduces entry barriers to onboard non-crypto users onto blockchain via user-friendly payment channels. Infrastructure refers to the interlinked public and private KardiaChain blockchain network for users and businesses to operate, leveraging our unique non-invasive interoperability. Services refer to traditional organisations that collaborate with KardiaChain to tokenize and decentralize their existing services/products to become more effective and efficient. After two years of preparation, it is finally time to bring blockchain to mass adoption.You can find more information about KardiaChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold KardiaChain (KAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy KardiaChain or access MEXC KAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on KardiaChain to gain higher income. Trade KAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKAI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-04-08
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000