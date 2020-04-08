You can find more information about KardiaChain history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. The goal is to build a complete blockchain ecosystem for institutions by leveraging 3 main components: gateway, infrastructure, and services. Gateway reduces entry barriers to onboard non-crypto users onto blockchain via user-friendly payment channels. Infrastructure refers to the interlinked public and private KardiaChain blockchain network for users and businesses to operate, leveraging our unique non-invasive interoperability. Services refer to traditional organisations that collaborate with KardiaChain to tokenize and decentralize their existing services/products to become more effective and efficient. After two years of preparation, it is finally time to bring blockchain to mass adoption.