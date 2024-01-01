You can find more information about Schmuserkadser history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Schmuserkadser, a distinctive cat-themed coin built on the Solana blockchain, stands out with its unique features. Boasting a cryptocurrency landscape where 95% of the total supply resides in the Liquidity Pool, LP tokens are permanently burnt, and contract ownership has been renounced. Adding to its appeal is the absence of any taxes.