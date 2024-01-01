Schmuserkadser | KAD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Schmuserkadser Quick Project Information
The Schmuserkadser, a distinctive cat-themed coin built on the Solana blockchain, stands out with its unique features. Boasting a cryptocurrency landscape where 95% of the total supply resides in the Liquidity Pool, LP tokens are permanently burnt, and contract ownership has been renounced. Adding to its appeal is the absence of any taxes.You can find more information about Schmuserkadser history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
KAD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Schmuserkadser (KAD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KAD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Schmuserkadser or access MEXC KAD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Schmuserkadser to gain higher income. Trade KAD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenKAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenKAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000