You can find more information about JUR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Jur’s Web3 infrastructure fosters the growth of online communities into thriving, resilient Startup Societies and Network States. Driven by the principles of innovation, transparency, and security, Jur enables like-minded individuals to quickly form and experiment within different societal models. A Startup Society is a digital-first community, united by shared values and goals, with a capacity for rapid evolution and growth through collective decision-making and action. Startup Societies will be organised around a unifying ethos, moral purpose, or central value. Jur's debut iteration of the Startup Society dApp equips the first societies in our Beta Program with tools to nurture their unique cultures, govern their affairs, and issue NFT passports that incentivize and reward citizen contributions with badges.