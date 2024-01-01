mexc
Jur’s Web3 infrastructure fosters the growth of online communities into thriving, resilient Startup Societies and Network States. Driven by the principles of innovation, transparency, and security, Jur enables like-minded individuals to quickly form and experiment within different societal models. A Startup Society is a digital-first community, united by shared values and goals, with a capacity for rapid evolution and growth through collective decision-making and action. Startup Societies will be organised around a unifying ethos, moral purpose, or central value. Jur's debut iteration of the Startup Society dApp equips the first societies in our Beta Program with tools to nurture their unique cultures, govern their affairs, and issue NFT passports that incentivize and reward citizen contributions with badges.
You can find more information about JUR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

JUR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JUR (JUR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade JUR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy JUR or access MEXC JUR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JUR to gain higher income. Trade JUR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJUR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJUR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
