JULD Quick Project Information

JustLiquidity is a 100% decentralized platform with the experience and comfort of centralization. It helps to upgrade your trading experience on the Binance Smart Chain with faster transactions and cheap fees.
JULD Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JULD (JULD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JULD to gain higher income.
English name of the tokenJULD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJulD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000,000
