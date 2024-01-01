JULD | JULD Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
JULD Quick Project Information
JustLiquidity is a 100% decentralized platform with the experience and comfort of centralization. It helps to upgrade your trading experience on the Binance Smart Chain with faster transactions and cheap fees.You can find more information about JULD history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JULD Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold JULD (JULD) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade JULD
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy JULD or access MEXC JULD and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on JULD to gain higher income. Trade JULD futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenJULD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJulD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000,000