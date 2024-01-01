JuiceBot | JUICE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
JuiceBot Quick Project Information
JUICE is a Telegram cryptocurrency trading bot that allows users to seamlessly buy, sell and trade coins with a simple user interface targeted for traders of all experiences.You can find more information about JuiceBot history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
JUICE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenJUICE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJUICE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000