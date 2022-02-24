mexc
JOY Quick Project Information

Drawshop Kingdom Reverse is a DAO based Metaverse with NFT, P2E, GAME. In DKR World, you can create your own NFT draw-machines via Gacha Contract, enjoy Land Festivals along with other global users, or compete against other users through strategic operation of your Land! Furthermore, you may create your own 2D dotted Art Galleries, which can be used to decorate your own Land!
English name of the tokenJOY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenJOY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2022-02-24
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.1 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000
